Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan has shared an emotional video of a peafowl following two men while they were carrying a carcass of another peafowl. The short clip is from From Kuchera, Rajasthan. IFS Officer Parveen wrote, "The peacock were living together from four years. After death of one, another participated in funeral". The video so far has recorded thousands of views on social media.

Watch The Video, Right Here:

The peacock doesn’t want to leave the long time partner after his death. Touching video. Via WA. pic.twitter.com/ELnW3mozAb — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) January 4, 2022

