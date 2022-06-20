In a viral video, forest officials were seen rescuing a male leopard from an open well by trapping the wild beast inside an enclosed cage. The incident happened in Maharashtra, where the leopard fell inside an open well. Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the clip showing the wild cat growling has gone viral on the internet. The video was shared on June 18 and has received more than 19K views so far. Odisha: Fire Dept Officials Rescue Leopard from Well in Sambalpur Using a Wooden Ladder; Watch Video.

Watch The Video:

Forest staff rescuing a male leopard from an open well in Maharashtra. Please cover open wells to avoid such trauma for the wild animals. Spread the ward 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/JTFE4JlYIe — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 18, 2022

