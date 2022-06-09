Odisha Fire department officials rescued a leopard that fell into a well near Hindol ghat in Sambalpur district. "We got info about it from the Forest dept. We went to that place and rescued the leopard with the help of a wooden ladder," said Fire officer Mishra Kishan. The Leopard seems completely safe now but will take some time to heal from this near-death experience.

Watch Video

#WATCH | Odisha Fire dept officials rescued a leopard that fell into a well near Hindol ghat in Sambalpur district "We got info about it from the Forest dept. We went to that place and rescued the leopard with the help of a wooden ladder," said Fire officer Mishra Kishan (08.06) pic.twitter.com/v1XfrSlflP — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)