Locals in Pune's Lulla Nagar area, who are used to see black crows on a daily basis, were surprised to witness a rare white crow in their locality. Many folks on Twitter were excited to see this unique sight as a video of the rare bird surfaced on online. A genetic condition that causes albinism or leucism, which results in a loss of colour in the feathers, is said to be the source of this type of crow, which only affects one in 10,000. Rare Vulture Captured by Locals at Eidgah Cemetery in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, Handed Over to Forest Department (Watch Video).

White Crow Sighted in Pune

