While many species of vultures have been extinct from the county, the locals of Kanpur on Sunday captured a rare vulture in the Eidgah cemetery of the city. The locals handed the rare bird over to Forest Department. "The vulture had been here for a week. We tried to catch it but didn't succeed. Finally, we captured it when it came down," a local was quoted as saying. Uttar Pradesh: Video of Dog Eating Biscuits From Patient's Bed, Cow Roaming Inside Banda Hospital Goes Viral, Probe Ordered.

Rare Vulture Captured by Locals at Eidgah Cemetery:

#WATCH | UP: A rare vulture was captured in Eidgah cemetery of Kanpur's Colonelganj yesterday. The locals handed it over to Forest Dept. A local says, "The vulture had been here for a week. We tried to catch it but didn't succeed. Finally, we captured it when it came down." pic.twitter.com/7t5QWXiN3h — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

