A video featuring a foreign female tourist trolling an Indian man has gone viral on social media. In her Instagram caption, she explained how the man sitting next to her on her first train journey from Delhi to Agra made constant attempts to take pictures of her without her consent. Even after saying no, he kept harassing her. To teach him a lesson, the woman takes her phone camera out and makes a video with him, calling him a "d*ckhead," and further trolling him. However, the harasser seemed to not understand or even pay attention to what she was saying. The video, which has garnered significant attention on Instagram, highlights a common issue foreign tourists face in India: the multiple requests of locals to pose with them or take nonconsensual pictures of foreigners. YouTuber Mithilesh Backpaker’s Russian Wife Harassed With ‘6,000 INR’ Comment in Udaipur City Palace, Narrates His ‘Worst Experience’ as Tourist in Rajasthan.

Foreign Female Tourist Trolls ‘Annoying’ Indian Man After Facing Harassment

This Is How the Internet Reacted

