A woman on a recent Delta Airlines flight astounded her fellow travelers and cabin crew when she was allegedly observed breastfeeding her pet cat and when asked to stop, she refused. The incident happened on a flight between Syracuse, New York, and Atlanta, Georgia. An image circulating on social media is reportedly a screen capture of the message sent using the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS). Pilots use the system to transmit text-based messages to the ground.

Absurd Incident!

Woman Allegedly Breastfeeds Cat on @Delta Airlines Flight https://t.co/w48KFq1137 — LAXPD UNION (LAAPOA) (@AirportPoliceLA) December 2, 2021

A Screenshot Of The Message went viral on Twitter As Well

Someone just texted me this… what the actual hell? pic.twitter.com/B0ri97fh2D — Ryan Spellman (@JustJettingThru) November 23, 2021

