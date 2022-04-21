A hair raising video recently resurfaced on social media sites, shows a woman fainting and falling under a moving train in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina. Fortunately, the lady survived miraculously and that too unharmed. The woman is identified as Candela. The CCTV footage of the station was uploaded on Twitter that reads, "This woman apparently fainted and she fell under on an oncoming train, BUT SHE SURVIVED! She's now out of the hospital". Shocking! Woman Continues Gossiping on Phone as Train 'Runs' Over Her on Railway Track, Watch Viral Video.

Watch the CCTV Footage, Here:

So this happened recently in #BuenosAires #Argentina This woman apparently fainted and she fell under on an oncoming train, BUT SHE SURVIVED! She's now out of the hospital 🙏 pic.twitter.com/EQA2V4foh9 — Diamond Lou®™ 🔞 (@DiamondLouX) April 19, 2022

