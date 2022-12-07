The gross thought of consuming rodents may trigger a strong feeling of nausea among most people, but maybe for NYC citizens, it is a normal foodstuff that is distributed openly in lanes. A viral video shared by @stillgray shows a woman who was seen grilling rodents in a rolling grilling machine on a public sidewalk in New York City. Since being shared on 6 December, the clip has attracted mixed reactions from netizens and more than 328k views. Rat Meat at Rs 200 per Kg! Assam's Kumarikata Village Witnesses High Demand for the Rodent This Holiday Season.

Watch The Viral Video, Right Here:

Times must be tough if they’re eating rodents in NYC. pic.twitter.com/ZeTP89DE4U — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 6, 2022

This Is How Netizens Reacted!

Re-Tweet With Your View

We’re actually ahead of the curve here. Boycotting factory farming and killing our own food. That’s how we get closer to nature. — duttie (@duttiespeaks) December 6, 2022

But How Do We Avoid Them?

Have you heard about health violations? You should. — Beto Silva 🇧🇷 (@elbetosan) December 6, 2022

