In a video going viral on social media, a woman leaves a trash bag at the beach after making cleaning drive videos. Netizens seem disappointed with the woman’s action and claim she did it to increase her followers. The video shows the woman cleaning the beach while her friend records her. After the camera goes down, the woman leaves the garbage bag on the beach. The video was shared on Twitter and instantly gained much popularity. Giant Python Coils Around Ambulance in Viral Video, Netizens Explain Why Clip on Instagram Could Be Fake!

Watch Video Here:

To look like you care about the environment pic.twitter.com/w9eMWH5D2D — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) August 3, 2023

Trashy Behaviour

Pretty Trashy behaviour... — Taser ///🕯️🕯️🕯️👀 (@Tokewitch) August 3, 2023

Pathetic

Fake!

All for the gram! — double d (@_0601D_) August 3, 2023

Influencer?

Moral of the story: Be careful who you follow — Quackify (@NFTCallector) August 3, 2023

Lies!

Fake it to make it.. influencers full of fake fame. The real one who catches there lies — K.B.eth (@kareimbenmo) August 3, 2023

