A woman in US' Alabama was captured in her doorbell camera getting terrified after witnessing a booming lighting strike. The lightning bolt fell too close to the lady, yet she managed to grab her Amazon parcel after screaming her soul out. The clip went viral, and it is equally scary and hilarious. The incident happened on a porch area of the woman's home. The video has racked up more than 16k views on Twitter. Netizens poked, frolicking at the way she was left afraid and yet grasped the package. OMG! Man Hit By Lightning Bolt While Playing On PlayStation in Living Room; Luckily Manages to Escape Serious Injuries.

Watch The Doorbell Captured Footage:

Grabbing an Amazon package during a thunderstorm 😮⚡️(Video: Lori Boohaker, Alabama) pic.twitter.com/gn9srxW35i — Bryan Bennett (@weatherbryan) January 3, 2023

