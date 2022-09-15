In an unusual incident, a 33-year-old man, Aidan Rowan from the UK, got hit by a lightning bolt while playing on PlayStation, sitting on a couch in his living room. Reportedly, Aidan heard a violent crack followed by a heavy smash in his body. The man luckily escaped severe damage but was left with scars on his left arm and a slight burn on his right hand. He shared the incident and briefly described the one-in-million encounter with the lightning on Instagram. Florida Woman Records Scary Lightning Bolt Striking Her Husband's Truck Sending Flames And Sparks Flying; Watch Viral Video.

Read Caption:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aidan Rowan (@stormstruckcosplay)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)