In the past month, several women have come out on social media to report stories of being hit by random men in broad daylight while strolling around midtown Manhattan, New York City, in the United States. Women have been discussing their safety concerns online in comments and reply videos on several reels and clips posted to TikTok. These videos have gained popularity in the past week. A woman in one of the viral videos said she was punched in the face while walking home from class. Another one, a TikToker, said she was punched in the face by an unknown man on her way to work. A third woman said she was allegedly attacked while walking with her colleagues. Meanwhile, the New York police said they made an arrest in one of the incidents and are investigating another. New York Train Brawl Video: Man Hurls Insults and Aggressively Punches a Fellow Passenger Who Falls Asleep on His Shoulder (Watch).

Women Randomly Punched in the Face on NYC Streets in Unprovoked Attacks

There has been a recent trend of women in NYC getting randomly approached by men in broad daylight and punched in the face resulting in them getting bumps, bruising, and hematomas. Criminals know that they'll get away with whatever they do in NYC, so they're not afraid. Yet if… pic.twitter.com/J7Lc8bsU1Y — Leftism (@LeftismForU) March 28, 2024

🚨NEW: Political candidate who ran for NYC mayor is accused of sucker-punching a TikToker The man accused of punching a TikTok influencer in NYC has run for mayor, governor, and City Council in the past Three years Skiboky Stora, 40, from East New York, was charged with assault… pic.twitter.com/1pSChmVhN6 — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) March 27, 2024

