Every year, from August 1 to August 7, World Breastfeeding Week is observed to promote breastfeeding and enhance the health of infants everywhere. It honours the Innocenti Declaration, signed in August 1990 by government representatives, the WHO, UNICEF, and other organisations to safeguard, encourage, and promote breastfeeding. As we observe World Breastfeeding Week 2023, netizens shared messages, quotes and images to spread awareness about breastfeeding. World Breastfeeding Week 2023 Date, Theme & Significance: Why Is It Observed? Everything You Need To Know About National Breastfeeding Month.

World Breastfeeding Week 2023

It’s #WorldBreastfeedingWeek! Breastfeeding, started within the first hour of birth, gives babies the best and only nutrition they need in their first six months of life, helping to prevent illnesses and boosting their brain development. pic.twitter.com/l60ghIYZRp — UNICEF (@UNICEF) August 1, 2023

World Breastfeeding Week Messages

🤱 Breastfeeding is one of the most effective ways to ensure child health and survival. It helps babies fight off viruses & bacteria. 🍼👨‍🍼🧑‍🍼#WorldBreastfeedingWeek #EarlyMomentsMatter pic.twitter.com/esqV28xXkB — United Nations Geneva (@UNGeneva) August 1, 2023

World Breastfeeding Week Quotes

World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year across the globe and the week is celebrated from 1 to 7 August 2023. #WorldBreastfeedingWeek is a global campaign that aims to raise awareness about breastfeeding and its benefits.#BreastFeedingWeek pic.twitter.com/dUxKkztVsO — NHM Ladakh (@NhmLadakh) July 31, 2023

World Breastfeeding Week 2023 Quotes

#WorldBreastfeedingWeek starts today! Women shouldn’t require superpowers to juggle breastfeeding and work. All moms everywhere, no matter their work or contract type, should have: 🧸 At least 18 weeks, preferably 6 months or more, of paid maternity leave 🧸 Paid time off for… pic.twitter.com/nyUAQhLrzQ — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) July 31, 2023

World Breastfeeding Week 2023 Messages

#WorldBreastfeedingWeek starts today! 🌍🤱 💫 Dr. Najla, who has been working at this WFP-supported clinic for 12 years, tells us why breastfeeding is essential for both mother and baby. 👇 #WBW2023 pic.twitter.com/nqYUMkkTpT — WFP Afghanistan (@WFP_Afghanistan) August 1, 2023

World Breastfeeding Week

Let's support mothers during their breastfeeding journey! 🤱🏽💕 Ensuring comfortable spaces, understanding, and encouragement can make all the difference in empowering them to nourish their little ones. #CGForBreastfeeding #WorldBreastfeedingWeek pic.twitter.com/STxKmkMCU2 — Mamta Dewangan (@MamtaDe13380047) August 1, 2023

World Breastfeeding Week Images

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)