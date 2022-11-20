The wait is finally over for the millions of football fans worldwide. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 start date has finally arrived. It is November 20, and everyone is ready for the blockbuster opening day which will see a fantastic opening ceremony followed by the first match of the tournament, Qatar vs Ecuador. And just like the rest of us, search engine giants, Google is excited as well as they welcome the start of FIFA WC with a cute Google doodle. The adorable animation shows two animated boots playing football. Upon clicking on the doodle, it takes you to the landing page with the search - World Cup Qatar 2022 followed by full fixtures and important news stories. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

World Cup Qatar 2022 Google Doodle

World Cup Qatar 2022 Google Doodle (File Image)

