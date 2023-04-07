On the occasion of World Health Day 2023, Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shared a quirky post prescribing some much-needed "pills" in life to de-stress the soul. Taking to the microblogging site, the BJP leader shared a list of "pills" however, they came with his own unique twist. Sharing a picture of what seemed to be a tablet packet, Along's 'REAL medicines' pills were nothing but some of the most famous places in and around Nagaland. "It's time to take some medicines, some REAL medicines. One pill every day after Breakfast for one week," Along said. He said that the pill has been prescribed by him and that one can consult him if one wishes to de-stress their soul. 'Not Sleeping Okay': Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along's Latest Post With Quirky Caption Wins Heart Online (Check Tweet).

'One Pill Every Day After Breakfast for One Week'

Yes! we know you are stressed due to your Daily Hustle. It's time to take some medicines, some REAL medicines. One pill every day after Breakfast for one week. Prescribed by your own Temjen. You can consult him if you wish to de-stress your soul. 😜#WorldHealthDay pic.twitter.com/hgHNydvNzo — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 7, 2023

