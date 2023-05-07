Today is World Laughter Day. On the occasion of World Laughter Day, netizens took to social media to celebrate the special day. Every year, the annual observance is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour in many countries across the world. Every year, World Laughter Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of May month. The day is celebrated to raise awareness about laughter and its healing benefits. Here's how netizens celebrated #WorldLaughterDay. World Laughter Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About the Healing Benefits of Laughter.

#WorldLaughterDay

Laughter is the best medicine. 😂 Today we celebrate #WorldLaughterDay and its many health benefits. So go ahead, laugh out loud and spread joy wherever you go! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/onbTaqUpRL — Elder Care Services (@ElderCareBB) May 7, 2023

Laughter Is the Best Medicine

Happy World Laughter Day

It's World Laughter Day!

What Day Is It?

It’s #WorldLaughterDay!

It’s #WorldLaughterDay! Cats always make us laugh and smile... what’s the funniest thing your cat has ever done? Let us know in the comments below and make sure to include a photo of your funny feline! 😻 pic.twitter.com/teZ0W0JMyV — Cats Protection (@CatsProtection) May 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)