World Laughter Day is an annual observance that is celebrated every year with great enthusiasm in many countries across the world. World Laughter Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of May month across the globe with an aim to raise awareness about laughter and its healing benefits. This year, World Laughter Day 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, May 7, 2023. World Laughter Day was established in 1998. The first celebration of World Laughter Day was on May 10, 1998, in Mumbai. The event was arranged by Dr Madan Kataria, founder of the worldwide Laughter Yoga movement. This year, it will be the 26th World Laughter Day celebration. World Laughter Day Quotes & HD Images To Spread Awareness About the Healing Benefits of Laughter.

World Laughter Day History

World Laughter Day was established by Dr Madan Kataria, founder of the worldwide Laughter Yoga movement, in 1998. Kataria was inspired to start the Laughter Yoga movement in part by the facial feedback hypothesis, which believes that a person's facial expressions can have an effect on their emotions. On World Laughter Day, people gather in public places with the sole aim of laughing their hearts out. Over the past few years, World Laughter Day has become popular with that of the Laughter Yoga movement. A large number of Laughter Clubs are being operated in more than 115 countries, making it a global celebration. May 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: List of Significant Dates in the Fifth Month of the Year.

World Laughter Day Significance

We all have heard the famous proverb ‘Laughter is the best medicine’, and hence this day holds great importance in our lives. A burst of hearty laughter strengthens the immune system, boosts your mood, and relieves you from the effects of stress. It also has the power to promote an individual’s overall health and wellness. People who laugh a lot live longer and a happier life. The celebration of World Laughter Day worldwide is a positive manifestation of a healthy mind. On this World Laughter Day 2023, make it a goal to laugh or share a hearty laugh with your loved ones! Happy World Laughter Day 2023 to all!

