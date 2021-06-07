World Poha Day is celebrated every year mainly in India on June 7. Poha is also known as Vishwa Poha Diwas. Poha is a delicacy that can be enjoyed as breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Now today, netizens are sharing pictures of their uniquely prepared Poha on Twitter to promote their favourite snack. Take a look:
Poha Should Be The Only Breakfast
World Poha Day!
Today the breakfast should be Poha only 😊 @rajivnema @indoree_namkeen#worldpohaday #vishwapohadivas pic.twitter.com/Ki9V8NOMCF
— Swapna Korde (@KordeSwapna) June 7, 2021
Happy World Poha Day
Happy #WorldPohaDay #विश्व_पोहा_दिवस@onetiponehand_ @Being_Humor pic.twitter.com/5GXD2a4zS4
— Bilkul Sahi (@BilkulSahi) June 7, 2021
Make Poha Great Again
आप सब को #विश्व_पोहा_दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ
Happy #WorldPohaDay
Make Poha Great Again!! pic.twitter.com/NNc14HYwOx
— 🚩जय हिंद 🇮🇳 (@Chandorkar) June 7, 2021
Energy Supplement
Energy suppliment of every #Indori & #Dewasi #WorldPohaDay #WorldFoodSafetyDay2021 pic.twitter.com/KyBlBjql3S
— Kunalkurle_online (@Kunalkurle7) June 7, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)