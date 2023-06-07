If there is one Indian food that has universal appeal, it is, without a doubt poha. Poha, made with flattened rice, spices, nuts, and vegetables, is a light yet nourishing meal that is regarded as a great way to start the day. Every year on June 7, Vishwa Poha Diwas is observed. It is also known as World Poha Day and is dedicated to the popularity and quality of the meal. To remark on the day, here are some easy poha dishes you can make. How is Uttapam Healthy For Breakfast? Here’s The Recipe of This Nutritious Dish (Watch Video).

Watch Bread Poha Recipe:

Watch Poha Upma Recipe:

Watch Poha Cutlet Recipe:

Watch Poha Idli Recipe:

Watch Batata Poha Recipe:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)