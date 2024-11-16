Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi was seen enjoying a plate of poha at the famous Ramji Shyamji Pohawale shop in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The video of this candid moment quickly went viral, capturing Gandhi savouring the popular local dish during his visit to the city. Known for his down-to-earth persona, Gandhi's visit to the local eatery sparked interest among his supporters and locals alike. The shop, renowned for serving one of the best poha in Nagpur, has gained popularity over the years. Rahul Gandhi Denied Front Row Seat During Independence Day 2024 Celebrations at Red Fort? Video of LoP Sitting in 4th Row Behind Olympians Triggers Controversy.

Rahul Gandhi Enjoys Poha at Ramji Shyamji Pohawale Shop in Nagpur

VIDEO | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) relishes poha at Ramji Shyamji Pohawale shop in Nagpur, Maharashtra. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/p5ojYs2FZE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 16, 2024

