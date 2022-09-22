Happy World Rhino Day 2022! The day is observed on September 22 to raise awareness about rhinoceros and the problems that they face worldwide. World Rhino Day also celebrates the five species of rhinoceros, that is, black, white, Sumatran, greater one-horned and Javan. As the world celebrates the animal conservation day, Twitterati shared Rhinoceros' images, 'Save Rhino' quotes and messages to spread the word and save them from extinction. See how the social media observed World Rhino Day 2022 by sharing messages and HD images online.

World Rhino Day 2022 Images & Quotes

WORD!

Happy World Rhino Day

The Pride of Assam

Happy world Rhino Day#One horned-Rhino is the pride of Assam in particular #North #North Eastern India in General. pic.twitter.com/BjtR2FFSk9 — Techi Necha (@techi_necha) September 22, 2022

Save Rhinos!

Every year, 22nd September is observed as #WorldRhinoDay. World Wildlife Fund announced the observation of World Rhino Day in 2010. First #WorldRhinoDay was celebrated in 2011. # Biodiversity#Assam pic.twitter.com/HmT1S4LKr3 — The Environment (@theEcoglobal) September 22, 2022

