World Rhino Day is observed every year on September 22 to raise awareness about and discuss initiatives to save the critically endangered species. Wildlife organisations, NGOs, zoos, environmentalists and individuals come together on this day to help out the rhinoceros community. This species is endangered because human beings have been poaching rhinos for their horns and blood. This is happening because traditional Asian medicines that are used to cure cancer, fever, convulsions, and increased male virility are made from them. The theme for the year 2022 is "Five Rhino Species Forever," to highlight the importance of the conservation of the five rhinoceros species. To contribute to the preservation of the species on World Rhino Day 2022 and to spread the word, share these quotes, slogans, messages, images and HD wallpapers with everyone you know on this day. WATCH: Ox on Bike! Video of Man Riding the Two-Wheeler With The Animal Sitting on Pillion Seat Goes Viral

World Rhino Day 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers

World Rhino Day 2022 Slogans (File Image)

World Rhino Day 2022 Image Reads: We Cannot Call Ourselves Humans if We Cannot Save the Innocent Rhinoceroses.

World Rhino Day Messages (File Image)

World Rhino Day 2022 Image Reads: Rhinos Don’t Deserve To Be Killed Because They Are Precious. Let Us Save Rhinos.

World Rhino Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

World Rhino Day 2022 Image Reads: They Have Done No Harm to Us, So Why Are We Harming Them? Save Rhinos

World Rhino Day Images (File Image)

World Rhino Day 2022 Image Reads: Let Us Not Repeat History. Let Us Save Rhinos.

World Rhino Day 2022 Posters (File Image)

World Rhino Day 2022 Image Reads: Don’t Let Rhinos Have the Same Fate As Dinos.

