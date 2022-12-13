The Christmas spirit in the air is at its peak, and so is this Santa structure, which is officially the largest Santa Claus in the world in the Guinness Book of World Records since 2016. It stands 21.08 metres (69.16 feet) tall and has over 110,000 low-voltage lights and was created by the Municipality of Águeda in Portugal to boost tourism. It has now become a major tourist attraction for the small town in the district of Aveiro. Check out pictures of this largest Santa below. Jonathan The Turtle Turns 190, Becomes World's Oldest Living Animal On Earth! (Watch Video).

World's Largest Santa Claus in Portugal

This larger-than-life Santa is in fact the largest Santa ever built 🎅 It's 21.08 m (69.16 ft) tall and has over 110,000 low voltage lights 💡 It was made by the Municipality of Águeda in Portugal as a way of boosting tourism. pic.twitter.com/oXEqS6x1oN — Guinness World Records (@GWR) December 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)