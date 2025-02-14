Google shared a unique doodle today, February 14, to celebrate the beginning of the Women's Premier League 2025. While sharing the doodle, search engine giant Google said that today's doodle celebrates the start of the 2025 Women's Premier League cricket season. "It’s one of the most notable developments in women’s cricket history, providing a high-profile platform for female players to show off their athleticism and talents," Google Doodle said. WPL 2025: A Look at Previous Finishes of the Five Franchises Ahead of Women’s Premier League Season 3.

Google Shares Unique Doodle to Celebrate Women's Premier League 2025

Google doodle for the beginning of WPL 2025. Greatest Women's Cricket Carnival in India! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fy680x2s7N — CricketGully (@thecricketgully) February 14, 2025

