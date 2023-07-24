Elon Musk recently made the groundbreaking announcement of changing the logo of Twitter from the iconic blue bird to ‘X’. Twitter is now accessible from the X.com website as well. However, after this update, Twitter users started debating about the naming of the new Twitter media player. Many people quickly deduced that it would be called Xvideos, which is ironically also the name of a well-known adult video website. This announcement has flooded social media with memes and jokes as ‘Xvideos' starts trending on Twitter. Twitter Account Renamed as X on Micro-Blogging Platform After Elon Musk Replaces 'Blue Bird' With New Logo.

LOL!

Xvideo Memes!

Twitter will change its name to “X” Elon watching Xvideos on trends: pic.twitter.com/ILFOHboDKn — Terrible Football Takes (@BadFutbollTakes) July 24, 2023

Xvideos Trending!

Porn addicts after typing ‘xvideos’ into their browser just to be redirected to twitter pic.twitter.com/ET9e1dSwGk — 𝙻𝙺 ⛥ (@LKnevermisses) July 24, 2023

Xvideos Jokes!

Me finding out why Xvideos is trending... pic.twitter.com/O8KUNwiUqh — AKIRAFOXDOESNTEXIST (@kazbandicoot) July 24, 2023

Xvideos!

me after droppin my first video basically meaning i made an xvideos pic.twitter.com/PWeayxqY5f — KJ🥱 (@s1eezisdead) July 24, 2023

