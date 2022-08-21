Mishaps at weddings are more common than you think. And every new incident seems funnier or more bizarre than the last ones you would have come across. This one bride-to-be who goes by her digital name @Squidward.Tentacles on TikTok warned her fellow brides to avoid making a ‘pornographic blunder’ as she did. Call it hurriedness or an oversight, but she accidentally added a link to XXX pornographic website, Pornhub.com when sending out her wedding invites. The future Mrs failed to proofread as the call-to-action printed on her wedding invitation card read, “For more wedding details, please visit our website http://www.Pornhub.com.” Ouch!

