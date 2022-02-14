As lovebirds and couples celebrate Valentine's Day, an unknown heartbroken lover wrote 'Rashi Bewafa Hai' which means Rashi is unfaithful on a Rs 20 note. Since then the image of the currency with plaintive words is making rounds on Twitter. Earlier, at the beginning of 2016, the images of a few currency notes had gone viral on social media, because of sullen words which read 'Sonam Gupta bewafa hai'. Microblogging platform Twitter is full hashtag #YeRashiKonHai.

Have A Look:

I think we must appoint CBI to find this Rashi Ye Rashi Kon Hai 😂 pic.twitter.com/dZOW4Jnjdw — Jennie 👠 (@HeyaJennifer) February 14, 2022

Do You Know, Ye Rashi Kon Hai?

Ye Rashi Kon Hai Who is Rashi . In every note written as Rashi bewafa hai . I heard the name of Sonam this time Rashi . pic.twitter.com/WYGdM7RE7a — Coke 🍹 (@puja92_) February 14, 2022

Curious Netizens

When she takes all gifts and doesn't meet you on Valentine's day Ye Rashi kon hai? pic.twitter.com/BLt5OObb0D — Asha Rawal (@Musical_Ashaa) February 14, 2022

Full On Suspense

Now the people of Rashi have become crazy and it has become the bottom of some suspense. Ye Rashi Kon Hai pic.twitter.com/lIR4VflKzI — Satyam Eden (@SatyamEden_OO7) February 14, 2022

God! That's Too Much! Haha!

Meanwhile Other girls to Rashi's boyfriend "Ye Rashi Kon Hai" pic.twitter.com/N5MiB9mjSg — Yash (@i_m_yash__) February 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)