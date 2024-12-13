D Gukesh scripted history on December 12 when he became the youngest to win the FIDE World Chess Championship. The 18-year-old outclassed China's Ding Liren 7.5-6.5 to become the world champion in chess and just the second Indian to attain the feat after the legendary Viswanathan Anand. Taking to social media, the Indian chess star shared a post that had a picture of him celebrating his FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 win and wrote, "18th @ 18th!" referring to him becoming the 18th chess world champion at just 18 years of age. Shubman Gill Congratulates FIDE World Chess Champion D Gukesh, Says 'To Become The Youngest World Champion is Truly a Great Feat' (Watch Video).

D Gukesh's Post Goes Viral Following His FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Win

