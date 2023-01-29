India have registered a six-wicket victory against New Zealand in the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. After winning the toss, New Zealand could only make 99-8 in their allocated 20-over quota. Captain Mitchell Santner 19*(23) was the highest scorer for the Kiwis. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh picked up 2 wickets for the Indian team. In reply, India reached the target with only one ball to spare. Suryakumar Yadav 26*(31) was the top scorer for the Men in Blue. Meanwhile, Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi took one wicket each for the New Zealand side. The win helps India to level the series 1-1. Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker for India in T20I Format; Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2023.

India Defeat New Zealand in 2nd T20I

