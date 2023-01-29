Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed New Zealand opener Finn Allen in the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. By doing so he has become the highest wicket-taker for the Indian team in the T20I format. Chahal, who has taken 91 wickets in 75 T20Is, broke Bhuvneshwar Kumar's (90) record. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces Rs 5 Crore As Prize Money for India U19 Women's Team After Their T20 World Cup 2023 Title Win.

Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes India's Highest Wicket-Taker in T20I Format

First wicket of the match ✅ 9⃣1⃣st wicket in T20Is ✅ Watch how @yuzi_chahal dismissed Finn Allen & became #TeamIndia's leading wicket-taker in Men's T20Is 🔽 #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia https://t.co/avftf9TvYB — BCCI (@BCCI) January 29, 2023

