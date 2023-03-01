India have won the toss and decided to bat first in the 3rd Test against Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Indian team have made two changes two their playing eleven. Shubman Gill and Umesh Yadav have replaced KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami. Meanwhile, the Australian team have also made a couple of changes. Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc returned to the lineup to replace David Warner and pat Cummins.

Ind Opt to Bat First

India Playing XI

🚨 Team News 🚨 2️⃣ changes for #TeamIndia as Shubman Gill & Umesh Yadav are named in the team. #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/xymbrIdggs Here's our Playing XI 🔽 pic.twitter.com/8tAOuzn1Xp — BCCI (@BCCI) March 1, 2023

Australia Playing XI

3RD TEST. Australia XI: T Head, U Khawaja, S Smith (c), M Labuschagne, C Green, P Handscomb, A Carey (wk), M Starc, T Murphy, N Lyon, M Kuhnemann. https://t.co/xymbrIdO60 #INDvAUS @mastercardindia — BCCI (@BCCI) March 1, 2023

