The Indian team's entrance at the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022 opening ceremony would surely give one goosebumps! Decked in traditional attire, the Indian contingent walked out to the popular song 'Chale Chalo' at the opening ceremony in Chennai on Thursday, July 28. The Indian flag was also displayed on the dias around which the participants walked.

Watch Video:

