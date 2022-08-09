India A women’s Chess Team won bronze medal in the ongoing 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India. They became the first Indian women’s team to complete a podium finish in the history of Chess Olympiad. Ukraine and Georgia clinched gold and silver medal respectively in the FIDE tournament.

Check the Tweet:

1️⃣st Indian women's team to finish on podium at the #ChessOlympiad 😎🔥 Congratulations to Ukraine and Georgia for winning 🥇 & 🥈 respectively 👏 📸: FIDE/Lennart Ootes@FIDE_chess | @DrSK_AICF | @Bharatchess64 pic.twitter.com/ONBq337MPA — All India Chess Federation (@aicfchess) August 9, 2022

