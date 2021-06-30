Abhimanyu Mishra, the 12-year-old, American has become the youngest Grandmaster. He breaks Sergey Karjakin's record.

Congratulations to 12-year-old Abhimanyu Mishra for setting the new world record! @ChessMishra becomes the youngest grandmaster in history, earning his final norm at the tender age of 12 years, 4 months and 25 days.https://t.co/gZ8AfFEchy 📷: Mishra in 2019, by D. Llada pic.twitter.com/WJ3eEyZq91 — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) June 30, 2021

