Afghanistan registered their first-ever victory against Pakistan after defeating them by six wickets in the 1st T20I of a three-match series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Batting first, Pakistan could only post a total of 92-9 in their 20-over quota. Fazlhaq Farooqui, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi picked up two wickets each. The Afghan team then managed to chase down this below-par total within 17.5 overs. Mohammed Nabi 38*(38) played a very important innings and was the top scorer for Afghanistan. The win also helps Afghanistan to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Naseem Shah Hit Wicket Out Video: Watch Mohammad Nabi Dismiss Pakistan Pacer During PAK vs AFG 1st T20I 2023.

Afghanistan Creates History

Afghanistan registered their first ever T20I win against Pakistan thanks to a brilliant all-round performance by Mohammad Nabi 👏#AFGvPAK | 📝 https://t.co/02UF3fxh9x pic.twitter.com/ZfrsJnGNVF — ICC (@ICC) March 24, 2023

Afghanistan Register First Victory Against Pakistan in International Cricket

All-round Afghanistan beat @TheRealPCB to create History in Sharjah Afghanistan, banking on an incredible bowling performance, beat Pakistan comprehensively by 6 wickets to secure its first-ever victory over Pakistan in international cricket. More: https://t.co/TI7OWOiqpo pic.twitter.com/IQ7kTKYeiQ — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 24, 2023

