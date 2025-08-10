Animesh Kujur continued to impress as he won the gold medal in the men's 200m race at the World Athletics Continental Tour 2025 bronze meet in Bhubaneswar on August 10. This was the first time that India hosted a bronze-level meet and had been dubbed the first Indian Open. Animesh Kujur, who hails from Odisha, clocked 20.77 seconds to come out on top. South Korea's Seunghwan Ko finished in second place by clocking 20.95 seconds. India had another podium finish with Ragul Kumar bagging bronze with a timing of 21.17 seconds. Animesh Kujur Breaks 100M National Record in Dromia International Sprint and Relays Meeting 2025 (Watch Video).

Animesh Kujur Wins Gold Medal in Men's 200 M Race

Watch Animesh Kujur's Gold Medal-Winning Run:

