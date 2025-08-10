Animesh Kujur continued to impress as he won the gold medal in the men's 200m race at the World Athletics Continental Tour 2025 bronze meet in Bhubaneswar on August 10. This was the first time that India hosted a bronze-level meet and had been dubbed the first Indian Open. Animesh Kujur, who hails from Odisha, clocked 20.77 seconds to come out on top. South Korea's Seunghwan Ko finished in second place by clocking 20.95 seconds. India had another podium finish with Ragul Kumar bagging bronze with a timing of 21.17 seconds. Animesh Kujur Breaks 100M National Record in Dromia International Sprint and Relays Meeting 2025 (Watch Video).

Animesh Kujur Wins Gold Medal in Men's 200 M Race

𝗜𝘁'𝘀 𝗔𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘀𝗵 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄!#Odisha's Animesh Kujur brings glory for the country as he clinched 1st place in Men's 200m Run at the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze. Huge congratulations, Animesh! pic.twitter.com/lsWhqIz20a — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) August 10, 2025

Watch Animesh Kujur's Gold Medal-Winning Run:

Athletics, 1st WACT Indian Open: Animesh Kujur clocks a decent 20.77s to win the men's 200m title at the inaugural edition of the Indian WACT 🥉 level meet in Bhubaneswar.. Good performance from Ragul Kumar as he clocked 21.17s to place 3rd.. Well done Animesh.. 👏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/4N53oJWHGg — Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) August 10, 2025

