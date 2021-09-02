Arvind Malik would be seen competing in the Men's Shot Put Final F35 on Thursday, September 2 at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. The clash has a scheduled start time of 04:28 am IST and is expected to be telecasted on DD Sports snd Eurosport channel with live streaming available on Discovery plus. Check live score.

🚨 Schedule Alert 🚨

New Day, New Sport, New Event

Check out #TeamIndia's schedule for #Tokyo2020 Paralympics for 2 Sept

Continue to send in your best wishes with #Cheer4India to encourage our hard working players#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/Nxcf7kv3CK

— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 1, 2021

