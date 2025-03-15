In Qualifier 1 of the inaugural Asian Legends League 2024-25 Indians Royals will clash against Asian Stars on March 15. The Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Qualifier 1 will be played at Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Rajasthan and start at 6:30 PM. Sony Sports Network are official broadcasting partner in India and will provide live telecast viewing options of the Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Asian Legends League 2025 on Sony Sports 3 TV channel. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the Indian Royals vs Asian Stars T20 match on FanCode, who hold streaming rights and provides action on their app and website, which will need a season/match pass. 'F….. Joke' Herschelle Gibbs Slams Bangladesh Tigers Team in Asian Legends League 2025 for 'Ghosting' Him After Being Appointed Head Coach.

Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Live

Welcoming @FanCode as our Official Streaming Partner (India). Watch the Asian Legends League LIVE on FanCode! 🏏🔥 Stream every match from 10th March - 18th March and witness cricketing legends in action! 📲💥 Don’t miss out—tune in now!#mpmscAsianLegendsLeague #FanCode #Live pic.twitter.com/zqCPYEVRQF — Asian Legends League T20 (@AsianLegendsT20) March 5, 2025

