ICC event returned to Pakistan after 1996 when the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 started with defending champions taking on New Zealand in the tournament opener, which witnessed Babar Azam enjoy the music of Dhols, being played in the stands of National Stadium in Karachi. In a clip shared by a spectator on Instagram, Azam could be seen urging the fans to play the Dhol even louder or faster, while fielding near the boundary line and doing a bit of 'Bhangra' during the first half of the match. Unfortunately, Azam despite scoring 64, could not save Pakistan from a 60-run defeat in the PAK vs NZ CT 2025 match. Rashid Latif Criticises Pakistan Batter Babar Azam’s Batting Approach in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Opener Against New Zealand, Says ‘He Should’ve Taken More Risk’.

Babar Azam Vibes To Dhols

