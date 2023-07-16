Sangeeta Phogat won a bronze medal in the category of 59 kg non-Olympic. Sangeeta began the contest with a loss by fall versus America’s Jennifer Page Rogers. However, she bounced back with a victory in her second bout. Following her bronze medal win, her sister Babita Phogat took to Twitter to congratulate her on winning bronze medal. Sangeeta Phogat Wins Bronze Medal at Budapest Ranking Series 2023 in Hungary, But Some 'Indians' Celebrate Wrestler's First Bout Loss to America's Jennifer Page Rogers!.

Babita Phogat Congratulates Sangeeta

वर्ल्ड रैंकिंग सीरीज में कांस्य🥉पदक जीतने पर मेरी छोटी बहन @sangeeta_phogat को बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएं ।🇮🇳🇮🇳 आप की मेहनत हमेशा रंंग लाए, आपको हर वो सफलता मिले जिसके लिए आप पात्र हो और आप इसी प्रकार देश का नाम विश्व पटल पर रोशन करती रहो.. इसी मंगलकामना के साथ आपको ढेर सारी बधाई और… pic.twitter.com/XDhMTkIuAk — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) July 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)