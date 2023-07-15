Sangeeta Phogat may have won a bronze medal at the Budapest Ranking Series 2023 in Hungary, but that is what was not in focus on social media, with some so-called 'Indians' highlighting her first bout loss to America's Jennifer Page Rogers. Phogat got off to a disastrous start in the non-Olympic 59kg category with a 10-0 defeat to the American but managed to bounce back hard and strong in the second round. Although she lost the semifinal, Phogat ensured a podium finish by winning the bronze medal match 6-2. Some netizens took to social media to highlight her first-round defeat to the American. Sangeeta Phogat Wins Bronze at Hungary Ranking Series Wrestling Event.

Bronze Medal for Sangeeta Phogat

At the 4⃣th Ranking Series🤼‍♂ in Budapest, 🇮🇳's @sangeeta_phogat wins the 🥉bout 6-2 against Viktoria Borsos, 🇭🇺 (59kg WW Category) Many congratulations on the 🥉Sangeeta 💪🏻👏 pic.twitter.com/dmLAXbbyp7 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 15, 2023

'Lost 10-0'

Lol lost 10-0 to American wrestler and want direct qualify to Olympic no wonder they are all just dhrna jivi — Sainideepak (@Sainide09033619) July 15, 2023

'Extremely Thrilled She Lost'

Extremely thrilled that she lost! Instead of being a sportsperson, she became andolanjeevi — Ashok Kumar Nationalist (@cashkumark) July 15, 2023

One More Social Media User Highlighting Her Defeat

Dharna Jivi Sangeeta Phogat lost 0-10. Modi Should Resign @sangeeta_phogat ? pic.twitter.com/ZAKQnk5LbS — Gaurav🇮🇳 (@IamGMishra) July 15, 2023

Another One

Sangeeta Phogat lost a wrestling match 0-10. No wonder these wrestlers wanted direct entry to the Olympics.....! pic.twitter.com/NM18lAGMoX — 🦋Anjna🦋🇮🇳 (@SaffronQueen_) July 15, 2023

And it Continues

Lost to American wrestler with a point 0-10! Now,where the liberals want to see Sangeeta Phogat,in wrestling field for practice or before Jantar Mantar for andolan!#Andolanjeevis pic.twitter.com/1ZY12Sjn58 — Saheli✨ (@sahelitweets) July 15, 2023

Here's More

Phogat Didi lost 0-10 at Budapest. But wants direct entry to Olympics. Modi ji kuch kijiye please.@sangeeta_phogat pic.twitter.com/dGlKv15wsW — Chankya Tripathi (@ChankyaTri30643) July 15, 2023

'Direct Olympics Mein Jaana Tha'

Wrestler SANGEETA PHOGAT lost to American wrestler Jeniffer Rogers with a score line of 0-10 in her first match.



Whereas VINESH PHOGAT decided to skip her first match due to some unknown reasons.



Ishi liye direct Olympics me jaana tha.. pic.twitter.com/QN3DCYMwMY— ミ🇮🇳★ 𝙆𝙪𝙘𝙝𝘽𝙖𝙖𝙩𝙃𝙖𝙞 ★🇮🇳彡 (@KyaaBaatHai) July 15, 2023

