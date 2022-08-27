Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj fought their hearts out but settled for a bronze medal in the BWF World Championships 2022 semifinals on Saturday, August 27. The Indian pair won the first game but Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik fought their way back to win the next two games, both of which were very closely contested. The Indians lost the match 20-22, 21-18 and 21-16.

Bronze Medal for Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)