Fans were shocked to find out the map of India as a member association on the site of Badminton Asia distorted. The map had the state of Jammu and Kashmir marked in a different colour then India and it was not explained any where on the site why. Fans were visibly irked by the lack of professionalism while putting the map on display and took to social media to react on it. India Achieve Best-Ever Medal Tally at Para Badminton World Championships, Secure 18 Medals in 2024 Edition.

How About Correcting The Map

How about correcting the Indian Map @Badminton_Asia pic.twitter.com/32SoNad3Xf — 🇮🇳 Thomas Cup 🏆 (@Anmolkakkar27) February 27, 2024

Correct it ASAP

Somethings Really Wrong

Is this really from Badminton Asia Somethings really wrong out there. Who takes a call to tinker with Indian map. This is serious 🧐 @BAI_Media https://t.co/srYCFD7gjy — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) February 27, 2024

Seriously?

Just noticed even Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are a part of china Seriously 😣 @Badminton_Asia https://t.co/3AuXfbUB21 — 🇮🇳 Thomas Cup 🏆 (@Anmolkakkar27) February 27, 2024

Distorted

Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tibet are all part of China? J&K is not at all recognized, distorted, and Aksai Chin as part of China. Arunachal Pradesh as a part of China.@BAI_Media @himantabiswa we need a strong action on this now. @Badminton_Asia better you rectify this. https://t.co/LPeGKhYg0P — Ankhi Dutta (@ankhitweets) February 27, 2024

Formal Apology Needed

@Badminton_Asia When can we anticipate a formal apology and the correction of this map, or have you now officially aligned yourself with China? #badminton @BAI_SocialMedia @Media_SAI @himantabiswa pic.twitter.com/DpvQu1KPjE — Himansh Mittal (@HimanshMittal4) February 27, 2024

Incorrect Map of India

Apart from showing Incorrect map of India ,these clowns have also shown Tajikistan and Kyrgyztan as Part of China and East Asia!!@Badminton_Asia what are you? A Chinese Puppet? https://t.co/B584Guocew — Rambo (@monster_zero123) February 27, 2024

