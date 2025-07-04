Indian badminton player Chirag Shetty, born on July 4, 1997, will be celebrating his 28th birthday today, in 2025. Bestowed with the Arjuna Award in August 2020 and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna in December 2023, born in Mumbai, Chirag Shetty is an Indian legend of the sport. Chirag Shetty has won Gold Medals in major international competitions, including the 2022 Thomas Cup, the 2022 Asian Games, the 2023 Asian Championship, and the Commonwealth Games of 2018 and 2022. Ayush Shetty Clinches Maiden BWF World Tour Title at US Open 2025; Tanvi Sharma Finishes Runner-Up.

'Happy Birthday'

'Proud of Your Achievements'

Happy Birthday @Shettychirag04 . God bless you with Tons of Happiness,Good Health and more https://t.co/LHMQpmaUwf keep this momentum going. We all Malad West residents ( Mumbai) are very proud of your Achievements. — Narayan Mahadevan (@tmnarayan) July 4, 2025

A Champion!

Happy Birthday to @Shettychirag04 🥳🥳 Thomas Cup Champion🥇 Asian Champion 🥇 Asian Games Champion 🥇 World Championship Bronze medalist 🥉 Commonwealth Games Champion🥇 — Mrinango C.Borty🇮🇳(VK fan) (@ViratKo66279185) July 4, 2025

'8 WORLD TOUR TITLES'

Happy Birthday @Shettychirag04 🍰🥞🎂 THOMAS CUP WINNER 2022 🏆 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022 BRONZE MEDALIST🥉 2022 ASIAN CHAMPION🥇 2022 ASIAN GAMES GOLD MEDALIST🥇 FORMER WR 1 ❤️ 8 WORLD TOUR TITLES INCLUDING SUPER 1000 INDONESIA OPEN 2023 🥇 pic.twitter.com/MMrSlodvlg — Navin Mittal (@NavinSports) July 4, 2025

'Chirag Bhaiya'

"Wishes to Chirag Bhaiya"!

Birthday wishes to chirag bhaiya 🎉🎉🎉😍 @Shettychirag04 🎂 ⭕ First Indian MD to be ranked. Wno. 1 ⭕Greatest MD player with Satwik bhaiya from India🇮🇳 Let's wish both of them a good year ahead❣❣ pic.twitter.com/CHWb4ANfBZ — Vish (@vishsidd2007) July 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)