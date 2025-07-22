HS Prannoy made an epic comeback to clinch the China Open 2025 round of 32 against Koki Watanabe of Japan. The Indian shuttler had lost the first match 8-21, and then came back strong in the second one, managing a close 21-16 victory. In the third one/ decider, HS Prannoy trailed 2-11, but he pulled a classic to win 23-21. The HS Prannoy vs Koki Watanabe China Open 2025 match was the opening round match of the event for the Indian star. Lakshya Sen Bows Out of Japan Open 2025, Star Indian Shuttler Loses in Second Round To Kodai Naraoka.

HS Prannoy Clinches Epic Win

WHAT DID WE WITNESS JUST NOW??? 🔥H S PRANNOY - GOD LEVEL COMEBACK TO STORM INTO R16 OF CHINA OPEN S1000!!!!! HSP was a game down vs WR18 Watanbe, then won 2nd game, and the final game was something amazing! In final game he was 2-11 down at midbreak, then was 15-20 down,… pic.twitter.com/lcEAcFKH21 — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) July 22, 2025

