Ace Shuttler Saina Nehwal has also reached Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony, as she is one of the few high-profile people who have been invited to attend the event. "I think this is a big day for all of us. I am fortunate to have received the opportunity to be here today. We will have the darshan of Lord Ram here." said Saina Nehwal when asked about her first reaction after reaching Ram Mandir for the inaugural ceremony. Sachin Tendulkar Arrives in Ayodhya to Attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video)

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal says, "I think this is a big day for all of us. I am fortunate to have received the opportunity to be here today. We will have the darshan of Lord Ram here. So, we are waiting for that moment...I can't express my joy in… pic.twitter.com/Sl5jySUaNY — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

