India assured their first-ever medal at the Thomas Cup with HS Prannoy's victory over Leong Jun Hao on Thursday, May 11. Prannoy defeated Jun Hao 21-13 21-8 in the deciding quarterfinal after things were levelled 2-2 after the completion of the singles and doubles games. India defeated Malaysia 3-2 to make it to the last four. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bought India back into the tie following Lakshya Sen's defeat. Kidambi Srikanth then secured a win in his singles' title.

HISTORY! India assured of its FIRST-EVER Thomas Cup medal. HS Prannoy wins the decider against Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia 21-13 21-8 in the QF. Crazy celebration scenes follow. What a moment for the Indian boys! #ThomasCup — Susan Ninan (@ninansusan) May 12, 2022

