Having won the first-round of the Men's Singles SH6 Group B match against Malaysia's Didin Taresoh on Thursday, India's Para-badminton player Krishna Nagar will now be aiming to ace the second round of the same event against Vitor Tavares on September 3, 2021. The Men's Singles SH6 Group B's second-round match will be scheduled at 11:50 am IST. The live telecast will be available on Eurosport and Doordarshan sports channels with Discovery Plus providing the live streaming. You can also catch the live updates of the match from the official website.

Check This Tweet for the Schedule:

You thought today's schedule was action packed? Wait till you check out the schedule for 3️⃣ Sept 😉 Keep your energy levels high & rolling and continue cheering for 🇮🇳 as the Tokyo #Paralympics nears its end Take a look & don't forget to set your 🕠#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/uBoPKPpgEE — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)