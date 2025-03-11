In a shocking incident in Delhi, a youth was stabbed in the national capital. According to news agency IANS, the youth who was visiting his in-laws in Shahdara's Krishna Nagar was stabbed in the neck by unidentified assailants. Soon after the incident, the youth was rushed to GTB Hospital in critical condition. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter and are scanning CCTV footage of the area. Delhi Shocker: Man Breaks Into Employer’s House, Steals Gold, Diamonds and Cash Worth INR 13,500 in New Friends Colony; Accused Arrested.

Youth Stabbed in Delhi

Delhi: A youth visiting his in-laws in Shahdara’s Krishna Nagar was stabbed in the neck by unidentified assailants. He was shifted to GTB Hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating and scanning CCTV footage pic.twitter.com/WQeRRDiLk6 — IANS (@ians_india) March 11, 2025

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)